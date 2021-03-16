Fire breaks out in Kalyan dumping ground, no injury reported

Fire breaks out in Kalyan dumping ground, no injury reportedPTI | Thane | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:46 IST
A fire broke out in the dumping ground at Kalyan in Thane district at around 9:30pm on Tuesday and to fire engines were deployed to douse it, an official said.
No injury was reported from the Wadeghar area fire, the cause of which was yet to be ascertained, he added.
