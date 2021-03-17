Left Menu

3 dead, 1 hurt in small plane crash in Florida neighbourhood

A 4-year-old boy who was riding in an SUV with his mother died after a small plane struggling to return to a South Florida airport crashed into them on a residential street, officials said.The boy, Taylor Bishop, and two people on the plane died in the Monday afternoon crash, which was recorded by a neighbours security camera, fire officials said.

PTI | Pembrokepines | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 00:31 IST
A 4-year-old boy who was riding in an SUV with his mother died after a small plane struggling to return to a South Florida airport crashed into them on a residential street, officials said.

The boy, Taylor Bishop, and two people on the plane died in the Monday afternoon crash, which was recorded by a neighbour's security camera, fire officials said. The boy's mother, Megan Bishop, was also injured, but was released from the hospital later Monday, Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez told news outlets.

Two people on the plane also died, Rodriguez said.

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane had just taken off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines and was returning just before 3 pm, the fire chief said. He said it may have experienced mechanical issues after taking off.

“The car literally looks like it's just in half,'' neighbour Salah Elshaer, who called 911, told WSVN.

“We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside, and everything was on fire,” another neighbour, Annabel Fernandez, told the television station.

Megan Bishop was able to get out of the vehicle and was trying to free Taylor, officials said. Firefighters eventually freed the trapped child, and they were taken to the hospital, where the boy died.

A neighbour's door camera recorded the crash, showing the plane nose-diving into the SUV as the woman was driving down a street. The plane's wreckage then hurtles along the pavement, leaving a line of flames in its wake. The plane also took out a power line when it crashed, officials said.

The names of the two victims on the plane have not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.(AP) RUP RUP

