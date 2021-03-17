Biden administration unified in strong stance on China -senior U.S. official

Biden administration unified in strong stance on China -senior U.S. officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 04:52 IST
The Biden administration is pursuing a unified, "tough-minded" stance on China and will not let Beijing pit different parts of the U.S. government against each other, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.
Washington believed it was going into talks with top Chinese officials with an increasingly strong hand, and would lay out its concerns about China's behavior regarding Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang province, and Beijing's continuing "malicious" cyber activity, the official told a telephone briefing.
A second official said the United States did not expect any specific "deliverables" or outcomes from the meeting scheduled for March 18 in Alaska, and no joint statement was expected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- U.S.
- Xinjiang province
- Washington
- Beijing
- Biden
- Chinese
- United States
- Alaska
- China
ALSO READ
Biden urged to stop blocking of COVID-19 WTO waiver suggested by India and S Africa
Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban
Chinese cyber attack: US Congressman urges Biden admin to stand by India
Senate vetting Biden's choice for SEC head amid stock drama
Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns