Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 17

- G4S Plc is set to be taken over by its North American rival Allied Universal, after shareholders agreed to a 3.8 billon pounds deal that ends a months-long battle for control of the UK security group. - Credit Suisse has warned that it could face a charge stemming from the collapse of supply-chain finance group Greensill Capital, as it attempts to quantify the financial hit and contain the reputational damage from the deepening scandal.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 06:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 06:09 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Uber agrees to classify UK drivers as workers entitled to benefits https://on.ft.com/30R32ws - British Steel CEO Ron Deelen to resign at end of March https://on.ft.com/3ttyjSe

- G4S shareholders approve 3.8 bln stg takeover by Allied https://on.ft.com/3loeOaV - Credit Suisse warns over hit from Greensill collapse https://on.ft.com/3bYhCJ3

Overview - Uber Technologies Inc will reclassify its UK drivers as workers, falling partly in line with a recent court ruling, but probably setting up a fresh round of disputes over what should be considered "working time" in the gig economy.

- British Steel is poised to announce the resignation of its chief executive just over a year after the company was rescued from bankruptcy by a Chinese investor. - G4S Plc is set to be taken over by its North American rival Allied Universal, after shareholders agreed to a 3.8 billon pounds deal that ends a months-long battle for control of the UK security group.

- Credit Suisse has warned that it could face a charge stemming from the collapse of supply-chain finance group Greensill Capital, as it attempts to quantify the financial hit and contain the reputational damage from the deepening scandal. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin likely directed 2020 U.S. election meddling, U.S. intelligence finds

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, according to an American intelligence report released on Tuesday that sources said would likely trigger U.S. sanct...

FOREX-Major currencies on hold as investors keep eagle eye on Fed guidance

Major currencies held tight ranges on Wednesday as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting for any indications it could start rate hikes earlier or let bond yields rise further.The dollar index stood at 91.866, having r...

Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as COVID-19 cases climb

The Philippines coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants. Foreign ci...

Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy - WSJ

Catalent Inc plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe that will enable it to make more doses of Johnson Johnsons shot, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticlescatalent-to-expand-production-of-j-j-covid-19-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021