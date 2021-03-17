PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Uber agrees to classify UK drivers as workers entitled to benefits https://on.ft.com/30R32ws - British Steel CEO Ron Deelen to resign at end of March https://on.ft.com/3ttyjSe

- G4S shareholders approve 3.8 bln stg takeover by Allied https://on.ft.com/3loeOaV - Credit Suisse warns over hit from Greensill collapse https://on.ft.com/3bYhCJ3

Overview - Uber Technologies Inc will reclassify its UK drivers as workers, falling partly in line with a recent court ruling, but probably setting up a fresh round of disputes over what should be considered "working time" in the gig economy.

- British Steel is poised to announce the resignation of its chief executive just over a year after the company was rescued from bankruptcy by a Chinese investor. - G4S Plc is set to be taken over by its North American rival Allied Universal, after shareholders agreed to a 3.8 billon pounds deal that ends a months-long battle for control of the UK security group.

- Credit Suisse has warned that it could face a charge stemming from the collapse of supply-chain finance group Greensill Capital, as it attempts to quantify the financial hit and contain the reputational damage from the deepening scandal. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

