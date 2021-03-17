Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy - WSJ

Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy - WSJReuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 06:34 IST
Catalent Inc plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe that will enable it to make more doses of Johnson & Johnson's shot, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/catalent-to-expand-production-of-j-j-covid-19-vaccine-in-italy-11615941463?mod=latest_headlines on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The contract drug manufacturer will bring online a second J&J vaccine production line at its plant in Anagni, Italy, during the fourth quarter, the Journal reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
