Left Menu

Vinata Aeromobility Plan To Raise Funds For Futuristic Urban Air Mobility

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:36 IST
Vinata Aeromobility Plan To Raise Funds For Futuristic Urban Air Mobility

CHENNAI, India, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying car manufacturer Vinata Aeromobility is gearing up to raise funding of USD 1 Million for the Initial Product development phase & USD 10 Million in the next three years to bring to fruition the company's vision to revolutionize urban transportation.With flying car ventures around the world attracting the attention of big names like GM and United Airlines, Vinata Aeromobility also intends to fill the gaps when it comes to sustainability, user convenience, and hassle-free mobility system.

By 2030, an estimation of 60% of the world's population will be living in urban areas,and roads need to make space for over 1.6 billion vehicles. This, of course, will raise demand for a sustainable solution to transportations and this is where Vinata Aeromobility will put forward its services and introduce flying cars. The company intends to use its initial funds for product development and on setting up a global R&D Centre and also plan to procure initial developmental components.

A new era of urban air mobility and their concept-driven flying cars are shaped with innovative design and outstanding performance. Vinata Aeromobility has given prime importance to safety in designing and manufacturing its futuristic urban air mobility.

With Future investment plans,Vinata is all set to launch its market strategy by 2025.

With over 15 years of experience in new product development and manufacturing, Founder and CEO Yogesh Ramanathan (Yohg CAS Iyer) channeled his love for cars and flights into this venture. The founder, with his track record on entrepreneurship, is going to utilize the funds on procuring various components including generators, R&D Development activities, and moulding the infrastructure. The funds would be used from USD 1Million to USD 10 Million in three years, to set up the assembly plant and various other manufacturing unit. Why Vinata Aeromobility Vinata Aeromobility's Hybrid Powered Flying Cars are designed for dual travelers and will touch a cruise speed range of 100-120 km/hour. With aerodynamic design and luxurious feel, Vinata Aeromobility is focused on harnessing user excitement for this exciting new product that is all set to bring the future into the present. With the current phase of investment of USD 1 Million, the company will be well on its way to take its place in the global race for domination of the urban skyscape. At the moment,the company's focus is on launching its 30 Kg Cargo UAM and Initial Prototype of flying cars at CES 2022.

Check out the future of urban transportation at: https://vinataeromobility.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinataeromobility/?viewAsMember=true For Investment Reach: info@vinataeromobility.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney Welcomes Another Icon - Hamilton

SYDNEY, March 17, 2021 PRNewswire -- Hamilton is one of the most critically acclaimed and successful musicals of our time. Since debuting in 2015, the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has sold over 2.6 million ticket...

Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple's 'Essex Serpent'

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston has joined Claire Danes in the series adaptation of The Essex Serpent from the Apple TV Plus.Based on author Sarah Perrys novel, the 19th century-set story revolves around a newly widowed woman Cora Danes, who, ha...

Sailing-Team New Zealand win America's Cup 7-3

Team New Zealand won the 36th Americas Cup on Wednesday, beating Luna Rossa 7-3 in the best-of-13 series with victory in race 10 off the coast of Auckland.Defender TNZ retained the Auld Mug, international sports oldest trophy, four years af...

Imbio Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for New Cardiothoracic Imaging Algorithm

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- Imbio, a leading provider of artificial intelligence AI solutions for medical imaging analysis, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA 510k clearance for its RVLV Analysis algorithm.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021