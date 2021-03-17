Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat as investors await FOMC outcome

Global markets have been swung in recent weeks by a rout in Treasuries that saw the benchmark yield soar to a more than one-year high as bond investors bet that accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus would spur faster-than-expected growth and inflation in the world's biggest economy. The volatility-stoked speculation the Fed may be forced into a technical adjustment to the levers controlling its policy rate, but few expect the central bank to act on the matter at this week's meeting, even if it releases rosier growth forecasts.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:45 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat as investors await FOMC outcome
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal a faster path toward policy normalization than previously expected. The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will end a two-day meeting later in the day.

An index of regional equities excluding Japan sank 0.3%, led by declines in South Korea's Kospi and Australia's S&P/ASX 200. The Shanghai Composite index slid 0.4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 bucked the trend to add 0.1%, but the broader Topix index was flat to slightly lower. Global markets have been swung in recent weeks by a rout in Treasuries that saw the benchmark yield soar to a more than one-year high as bond investors bet that accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus would spur faster-than-expected growth and inflation in the world's biggest economy.

The volatility-stoked speculation the Fed may be forced into a technical adjustment to the levers controlling its policy rate, but few expect the central bank to act on the matter at this week's meeting, even if it releases rosier growth forecasts. "We expect (Chair Jerome) Powell to note the FOMC has the tools to intervene if the bond market becomes disorderly or constrains the economic recovery," analysts of Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote.

"But we expect Powell to push back against talk of policy tightening because of the large amount of labor market slack." "U.S. bond yields and the USD could jump if the FOMC's post-meeting statement and Powell's statement are not deemed dovish enough."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields continued to consolidate around 1.6%, standing at 1.6197% on Wednesday in Asia. They reached 1.6420% on Friday for the first time since February of last year. An index tracking the dollar against six major peers held at around 91.90 following its retreat from a three-month high of 92.506, touched last week.

Currency market caution may extend all week, with the Bank of England announcing its policy decision on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan wrapped up a policy review on Friday in which it may phase out a numerical target for its asset-buying. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39% to end at 32,825.95 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16% to 3,962.71. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.09% to 13,471.57.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.04% on Wednesday. Gold prices edged up to hover at their highest in more than two weeks on prospects of higher inflation.

Spot gold was up about 0.2% at $1,734.81 per ounce. Oil prices were lower amid concerns over demand after Germany, France, and other European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, a move that could curb the strength of the region's economic recovery.

Brent crude futures slid 12 cents to $68.27 a barrel and U.S. crude futures slipped 3 cents to $64.77 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abhishek Bachchan sends birthday wishes to 'Big Sis' Shweta with throwback picture

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday shared a throwback picture to send birthday wishes to Big Sis Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The Guru actor took to Instagram to share a childhood photo with the author who rang in her 47th birthday on ...

In landmark ruling, Japan court says not allowing same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional'

A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is unconstitutional, setting a precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognize same-sex partnership. The ruling by a district court, the first in Japan o...

Philippines says wider lockdown possible as coronavirus infections spike

A wider lockdown in the Philippines cannot be ruled out if its surge in COVID-19 infections continues, its health minister said on Wednesday, as authorities announced strict curbs on international arrivals to arrest the virus spread. The go...

All England Open: Three Indian shuttlers test positive for coronavirus

By Nitin Srivastava Three Indian shuttlers and one member of support staff have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2021, Badminton Association of India BAI Secretary Ajay Singhania has conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021