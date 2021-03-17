Left Menu

Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar in early trade

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 10:46 IST
Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened on a flat note and edged lower by 1 paisa to 72.56 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday amid sluggish trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened almost flat against the US dollar, it was trading at 72.56, just one paisa up over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 72.55 against the American currency.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 118.41 points lower at 50,245.55, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 46.60 points to 14,863.85.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 91.89.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.07 per cent to USD 68.35 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors emerged as net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 1,692.31 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown

Myanmars most powerful Buddhist monks association called on the junta to end violence against protesters and accused an armed minority of torture and killing innocent civilians since last months coup, media said on Wednesday. In its most fo...

Wheat procurement at 48 centres in Muzaffarnagar dist to start from Apr 1

As many as 48 wheat procurement centres have been set up in the Muzaffarnagar district, where the crop buying will start from April 1.Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate selva kumari J told reporters that 48 purchasing centres have been estab...

Abhishek Bachchan sends birthday wishes to 'Big Sis' Shweta with throwback picture

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday shared a throwback picture to send birthday wishes to Big Sis Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The Guru actor took to Instagram to share a childhood photo with the author who rang in her 47th birthday on ...

In landmark ruling, Japan court says not allowing same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional'

A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is unconstitutional, setting a precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognize same-sex partnership. The ruling by a district court, the first in Japan o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021