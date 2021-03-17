Left Menu

Baby girl born in a flight mid-air

A baby girl was born on board the IndiGos Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of a cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement. A baby girl was born mid-air onboard flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 11:45 IST
Baby girl born in a flight mid-air
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

A baby girl was born on board IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of a cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement.

''A baby girl was born mid-air onboard flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir, traveling with us on the same flight,'' the airline's statement noted.

Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said. ''Both the baby and mother are stable,'' it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 AM and landed in Jaipur around 8 AM on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI summons businessman in coal pilferage scam

The CBI has summoned businessman Amit Agarwal in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, sources said on Wednesday.Agarwal, an aide of kingpin Anup Majhi, has been summoned next week for interrogation in connection with the sca...

Soccer-City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on centre backs Ruben Dias and John Stones after Tuesdays Champions League win over Borussia Moenchengladbach and said their solid partnership was a key factor in the clubs stellar campaig...

Jeep India drives in locally assembled Wrangler priced at Rs 53.9 lakh

Automaker Jeep India on Wednesday launched a locally assembled version of its premium SUV Wrangler in the country with introductory prices starting at Rs 53.9 lakh ex-showroom.The company had started the production of the model at its Ranja...

UK business minister welcomes workers' rights for Uber drivers

Britains business minister said on Wednesday he welcomed a decision by Uber to give its more than 70,000 British drivers entitlements such as the minimum wage after the Silicon Valley-based company lost a Supreme Court case on worker rights...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021