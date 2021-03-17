Atos to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its India employees and their dependents

Atos has announced that it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations for all the Group's India-based 30,000 employees and their dependents covered under the company medical insurance program in strict accordance with all government-approved protocols.

''The health and well-being of our colleagues is Atos|Syntel, ' highest priority as our employees are our most valuable asset. They have also been our biggest strength in overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In these trying times, covering the cost of coronavirus vaccines for all eligible employees and their dependents in strict accordance with all government-approved protocols ensures the safety and wellbeing of our valued employees and their families,'' said Rakesh Khanna, CEO, Atos|Syntel, |Syntel.

Atos will work with local healthcare providers to implement this vaccination program. The vaccination program will be implemented as per the guidelines and timelines issued by the Government of India.

Employee safety and well-being lie at the heart of its values. Atos believes that the Group's overall performance depends on ensuring a best-in-class working environment, including applying best practices for workplace health and safety and looking after the physical and mental health of every employee through its comprehensive wellbeing assistance program.

About Atos Atos|Syntel, is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud, and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel, |Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education, and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

