Subscribers under NPS, APY schemes rise 22 pc to 4.15 crore at Feb-end

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:12 IST
The subscribers under the flagship NPS and APY pension schemes grew by nearly 22 per cent to 4.15 crore at February-end 2021, government data showed on Wednesday.

''The number of subscribers in various schemes rose to 414.70 lakh by end-February 2021 from 340.34 lakh in February 2020, showing a year- on- year increase of 21.85 per cent,'' PFRDA said in a release.

The subscribers under National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) were over 3.43 crore a year ago.

As of February 28, 2021, total pension assets under management stood at Rs 5,59,594 crore, showing a year-on-year growth of 33.09 per cent, PFRDA said.

The NPS is for the government, autonomous bodies and corporate sector. APY mainly targets the unorganised sector in the country to cater to their old-age pension needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

