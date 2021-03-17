Left Menu

Greenko Energy to develop Rs 30,000 cr hybrid project in Rajasthan

Renewable energy major Greenko is setting up a Rs 30,000 crore hybrid project in Rajasthan of which pumped hydro storage project will cost Rs 11,882 crore.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:21 IST
Greenko Energy to develop Rs 30,000 cr hybrid project in Rajasthan
The initiative will ensure long-term stability and reduction in electricity prices.. Image Credit: ANI

Renewable energy major Greenko is setting up a Rs 30,000 crore hybrid project in Rajasthan of which pumped hydro storage project will cost Rs 11,882 crore. The project when completed by 2023-24 will be the world's largest renewable energy asset and contribute immensely to Rajasthan's efforts as a model state in adoption of solutions for a sustainable future," said Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Greenko Group.

The integrated renewable energy storage project will ensure achieving long-term stability and reduction of electricity prices by 20 per cent nationally while enabling grid stability, security and feasibility for a future of deep decarbonisation of Indian energy sector," he said. Greenko Group has a current operational capacity of 7 gigawatts and a pipeline of 8 GW.

Chalamalasetty said integrated renewable energy storage projects combine wind energy, solar energy, pumped storage capacity with intelligent energy platforms deployed as a sharing platform. "This transforms renewables into firm, schedulable and dispatchable new energy, thus paving the way for achieving energy security for Rajasthan and India," he said.

The state government has set a target of 30,000 MW solar power projects up to 2024-25. The generated power will be used by distribution companies (discoms) or other entities to meet their demand and for fulfilment of renewable purchase obligation as determined by Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RERC) under the solar policy. Rajasthan also aims to develop solar power projects for sale of power to parties other than discoms and for captive consumption within and outside the state.

Meanwhile, Subodh Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of RREC, said a hydro storage project proposed at Shahpura in Baran district will be developed at a cost of Rs 11,882 crore. The facility will be a standalone pumped storage project of 2,520 MW. It will use 1.7 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water but will not consume as it will be cycled between top and bottom reservoirs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain says too early for inquiry into govt handling of pandemic -minister

Britain will go ahead with an inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but it is too early to do so yet, said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday.It seems premature to launch an inquiry when the pandemic is s...

Japan Inc offers lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites

Japanese companies are offering the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abes stimulus policies.Over...

Kentucky lawmakers advance bipartisan election reform bill

In sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere over election laws, Republicans and Democrats in Kentucky moved closer Tuesday toward loosening the states voting access laws to make limited early voting a fixture.A measur...

CBI summons businessman in coal pilferage scam

The CBI has summoned businessman Amit Agarwal in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, sources said on Wednesday.Agarwal, an aide of kingpin Anup Majhi, has been summoned next week for interrogation in connection with the sca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021