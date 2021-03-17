Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:26 IST
SKF India Unveils 3 New Automotive Aftermarket Products

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • New products enable SKF to meet customers’ evolving needs of performance and value • Boasts of high quality & performance parameters in line with SKF quality standards To address customer needs for improved durability and performance, SKF India’s Automotive Aftermarket division today announced the launch of three new products. Created to address the changing demands of customers across sectors in India, the new products including Chain and Sprockets for 2-Wheeler, Timing Belts and Steering and suspension systems for 4-wheelers. This range of new innovative products are of high quality, superior strength and deliver long life.

Commenting on the new offerings, S Venkat Subramaniam, Director Automotive Business SKF India Ltd. said, “These new Automotive aftermarket products demonstrates our dedication to understanding and fulfilling the needs of our customers. Designed to support the enhanced performance needs, these new products come with world class quality, which SKF is known for and aims to deliver great reliability and durability to vehicle owners of both two and four wheeler category. We believe that customer satisfaction is paramount and have been working on introducing new product lines that deliver the correct balance of performance and value to customers.” Features and benefits: Chain and Sprockets for 2 Wheeler • Hight quality • Low noise level • Superior strength Timing Belts for 4 Wheelers • High strength and tensile cord • Resistant to heat and oil • High load-carrying capacity Steering and suspension for 4 wheelers • Superior load carrying capability • High durability • long life Building on our strong product experience and technical expertise, SKF is committed to innovate, apply fresh thinking, create new business models and use our skills, experience and resources to help customers meet their needs, today and in the future.

About SKF SKF’s mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. SKF offers solutions around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication, condition monitoring, and maintenance services. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 86,013 million and the number of employees was 43,360. www.skf.com.

