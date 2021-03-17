Medical Students Association of India was awarded the Best Medical Student Organization & the Best Medical Organization in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV Media): 5th Edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentist, hospitals & institutions, recognizing their extraordinary contribution during Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors and in the healthcare industry since many years. MSAI was awarded in the Best Medical Student Organization and Best Medical Organization category for their outstanding work in their field.

A total of 80+ doctors, dentists & bureaucrats from various cities & states were felicitated & honoured at the event. The event was organized by the Pune-based research organization "International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences" founded and headed by Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, CEO, IROLHS. The event was graced by guests ranging from Bollywood celebrities to several VVIPs. To list a few who were present are Johnny Lever - Legendary Indian Bollywood comedian, Ali Khan (Bollywood actor & social worker), Anant Jog (Bollywood actor) along Surekha Dugge, Additional SP, Maharashtra Police.

Advertisement

Other top bureaucrats present were Dr Sagar Doifode, IAS Officer, District Collector, Doda Jammu, Dr Megha Bhargava, IRS - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Government of India, along with Miss Prabha Shah, IAS officer, Deputy Director, Industrial corridor, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India & Dr Ujjwalkumar Bhimrao Chavhan, IRS officer, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. Medical Students Association of India (MSAI) is a non-profit organization based in India, with members from almost every state and union territory. Since their establishment in 2011, they have grown to an organization of over 20,000 medical students.

MSAI goal is aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages. They ensure to implement the same through online and on-ground activities and initiatives in order to reach maximum outreach along with also partnering with external organizations on initiatives directed towards achieving SDG 3.

Their goal is aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all of all ages. We aim to achieve the same through our various online and on-ground initiatives. Our work is generally in the area of sexual & reproductive health, human rights and peace, medical education and public health. They work on developing projects at a national level to raise awareness about various healthcare-related topics. These activities are implemented on- ground all over the country by their local teams of medical students. Content for each activity is carefully curated keeping in mind the need for intervention and implementable evaluation strategies.

MSAI also provides a platform for medical students all across the country to develop the skills necessary to be a well-rounded healthcare provider. MSAI conducts International Exchange programs, sends delegations to international and national conferences as well as holds capacity-building workshops and conferences throughout the year. Ever since its inception, MSAI has spread its wings to the farthest corners of the country and continues to do so even today. They have reached out to help over 2,10,000 people through on-ground activities in communities in India and over 70,000 people through our on-line initiatives during the pandemic. Our grassroots action and advocacy efforts to accelerate progress in the above-mentioned areas have been represented at High-Level UN and WHO meetings, among others.

MSAI firmly believes that every small initiative can make a difference. We set the ball rolling on a smaller scale to garner immense change with the help of each and every one of our dedicated members. Students get the opportunity to learn about important topics, create awareness, attend international meetings, interact with other medical students from all over the world as well as network with experts in different fields.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)