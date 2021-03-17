Left Menu

Jeep India drives in locally assembled Wrangler priced at Rs 53.9 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:50 IST
Jeep India drives in locally assembled Wrangler priced at Rs 53.9 lakh

Automaker Jeep India on Wednesday launched a locally assembled version of its premium SUV Wrangler in the country with introductory prices starting at Rs 53.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company had started the production of the model at its Ranjangaon plant near Pune in February and is now ready for retail across the country.

The locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler is available in two variants – the Unlimited and Rubicon, priced at Rs 53.9 lakh and Rs 57.9 lakh, respectively.

Both variants come with a BS-VI compliant 2-litre turbo petrol powertrain, which produces 268 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque and comes mated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Celebrating 80 years of Jeep brand globally, Jeep India has also introduced a limited number of the Wrangler's 80th Anniversary Launch Edition.

''Indian customers have always desired the legendary Jeep Wrangler, and I am pleased that today we are able to bring this to them, assembled in India,'' Jeep India Managing Director Partha Datta said in a virtual launch event.

The company has extended points of sale and service for the locally-assembled Wrangler to 26 across the country, he added.

Datta noted that the automaker has also brought in over 120 Wrangler accessories and value packs, which customers can order at the dealerships.

Customers can buy an explorer pack, night ultra vision pack, sports pack and the essential pack at the company dealerships.

The 4X4 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is known for its off-road prowess and comes with a ground clearance of 217 mm, water wading capability of 760 mm and approach, departure and break-over angles of 36-degrees, 31-degrees and 21-degrees, respectively.

''Jeep Wrangler's capability is unmatched because our engineers always have and continue to test and improve our 4x4 technology to make it a global benchmark,'' Partha said.

Both, Wrangler Unlimited as well as the Rubicon come with leather seats, UConnect infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, cruise control, engine stop/start, dual-zone air-conditioning and automatic headlamps among other features.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

