Uber must do more on UK minimum wage pledge -union
Uber drivers in Britain should receive the minimum wage from the time they log on until they log off from the app, two former drivers who led a successful court battle said after the firm granted workers' rights on Wednesday.Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:13 IST
Uber drivers in Britain should receive the minimum wage from the time they log on until they log off from the app, two former drivers who led a successful court battle said after the firm granted workers' rights on Wednesday. Following a Supreme Court defeat last month, the Silicon Valley-based company reclassified its more than 70,000 drivers in Britain as workers, meaning they are guaranteed entitlements such as holiday pay.
On the minimum wage, which stands at 8.72 pounds ($12.13) per hour for those aged 25 and over, Uber said it would apply "after accepting a trip request and after expenses" and that on average drivers earn an hourly 17 pounds in London. Drivers will not receive it during the time they spend waiting for a passenger, which can account for as much as a third of the time drivers are behind the wheel with the app turned on, according to several U.S. studies.
James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, the two lead drivers in a 2016 employment tribunal case that Uber unsuccessfully contested all the way to Britain's top court, criticized the move. "Uber drivers will be still short-changed to the tune of 40-50%," they said in a statement released by the App Drivers & Couriers Union they lead.
"Also, it is not acceptable for Uber to unilaterally decide the driver expense base in calculating minimum wage." ($1 = 0.7191 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Britain
- U.S.
- Yaseen Aslam
- Uber
- Silicon Valley
- James Farrar
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
U.S. faces 'unprecedented assault on democracy,' White House says, backing election reform bill
U.S. downplays possibility of sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Mexico
China, U.S. should lift COVID-19 travel bans if herd immunity reached
U.S. extradites two men to Japan charged in Carlos Ghosn's escape - lawyer
Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use by May -CEO