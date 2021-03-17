Rs 19.22 crore collected under one time settlement scheme of MePDCL: Minister

Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:14 IST
Meghalaya Power Minister James PK Sangma on Wednesday said Rs 19.22 crore has been collected under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme of the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (MePDCL).

The OTS launched in November last year will end on the last day of this month and consumers can avail a waiver of 30 per cent of the delay payment charges or 30 per cent of total dues whichever is more beneficial to the consumer.

''The total amount collected under the One Time Settlement scheme announced by the MePDCL is Rs 19,22,55,850.77 till February 28,'' the minister said in a written reply tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said the total dues of MePDCL customers under various categories is Rs 548.62 crore.

Among those who availed of the OTS were industrial units, whose total dues amount is Rs 135.09 crore and have paid Rs 14.46 crore.

These are the consumers listed under the industrial consumers under industrial low tension, commercial high tension, industrial high tension and industrial extra high tension.

According to the statistics made available, the dues of BPL families across the state is over Rs 65 crore of which Rs 49.66 lakh payment has been received.

The Power minister had informed the House that Meghalaya has over Rs 1,345 crore dues to CPSUs, the amount of which the Government of India has sanctioned as loan under Atmanirbhar loans to the state to clear all dues pending to CPSUs.

In January, the state's Discom had availed Rs 386.86 crore from REC and PFC and this amount was disbursed to the CPSUs as the first instalment of the first tranche of the loan.

