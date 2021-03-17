Left Menu

NSE Data invests in technology startup Capital Quant Solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:21 IST
NSE Data invests in technology startup Capital Quant Solutions

NSE Data and Analytics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading stock exchange NSE, on Wednesday said it has invested in technology startup Capital Quants Solutions Ltd (CQS). CQS is an India-based technology startup focused on providing software products using machine learning and natural language proficiency that help in extracting and analysing structured information and building machine learning models for extracting data from complex unstructured financial documents. “The investment in CQS is a part of NSE's program for investment in the fields of analytics, digital, robotics, security, artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain, where startups require early stage financing and incubation to expand and realise their full potential,'' Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO at NSE, said in a statement.

Through such partnerships with select startups, which have demonstrated technological potential, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Group aims to further strengthen its technology leadership, he added.

According to him, these fields present innovative solutions and breakthrough technologies, which could potentially change the future of capital markets in India and the world.

“Our relationship with the exchange started with NSE being a customer for our flagship product, FinStinct. Over time this relationship has grown not just in terms of the size of the engagement but has also grown at a strategic level. Today we offer cognitive automation to various functions and divisions within the exchange and we also have the exchange as an investor in us,'' said Pravin Lal, Founder, CQS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'SNL' ropes in Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya as show hosts

The much-loved American comedy show Saturday Night Live has added Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to the roster of its hosts. According to Fox News, the popular show SNL has booked the stars for April 3 and 10, resp...

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously: PM Modi; Calls for more vaccination centres.

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously PM Modi Calls for more vaccination centres....

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorise the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional, when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorise a method of capture...

States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests; RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing: PM.

States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021