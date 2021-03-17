NSE Data invests in technology startup Capital Quant Solutions

NSE Data and Analytics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading stock exchange NSE, on Wednesday said it has invested in technology startup Capital Quants Solutions Ltd (CQS). CQS is an India-based technology startup focused on providing software products using machine learning and natural language proficiency that help in extracting and analysing structured information and building machine learning models for extracting data from complex unstructured financial documents. “The investment in CQS is a part of NSE's program for investment in the fields of analytics, digital, robotics, security, artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain, where startups require early stage financing and incubation to expand and realise their full potential,'' Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO at NSE, said in a statement.

Through such partnerships with select startups, which have demonstrated technological potential, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Group aims to further strengthen its technology leadership, he added.

According to him, these fields present innovative solutions and breakthrough technologies, which could potentially change the future of capital markets in India and the world.

“Our relationship with the exchange started with NSE being a customer for our flagship product, FinStinct. Over time this relationship has grown not just in terms of the size of the engagement but has also grown at a strategic level. Today we offer cognitive automation to various functions and divisions within the exchange and we also have the exchange as an investor in us,'' said Pravin Lal, Founder, CQS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)