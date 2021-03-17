Left Menu

Quint Digital bags Google contract to fact-check misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:28 IST
Quint Digital bags Google contract to fact-check misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine in India
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Quint Digital Media on Wednesday said it has been awarded a contract by tech giant Google to help fact-check misinformation about the COVID-19 immunization process in the country.

Quint Digital, however, did not share the value of the contract.

''The company has been awarded a contract by Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd to support journalistic efforts to fact-check misinformation about the COVID-19 immunization process in India,'' Quint Digital said in a regulatory filing.

Google in its blog said this initiative (contract), is part of the USD 3 million Open Fund launched by Google News Initiative in January.

''The rapid nature of the COVID-19 vaccine development process and the great anxiety caused by the pandemic have made the topic of vaccination particularly susceptible to misinformation. ''Journalists can play a fundamental role in supporting an evidence-based discourse by listening to their audiences' concerns and providing corrective information about misconceptions that circulate online and offline. To support this work, the Google News Initiative launched a USD 3 million Open Fund in January,'' Google said.

''Today, we are announcing the 11 projects that were selected through an extensive review process that included a 17-person project team and an expert jury reviewing the highest-scoring applicants,'' it added. Quint Digital Media is among 11 recipients of the contract across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'SNL' ropes in Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya as show hosts

The much-loved American comedy show Saturday Night Live has added Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to the roster of its hosts. According to Fox News, the popular show SNL has booked the stars for April 3 and 10, resp...

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously: PM Modi; Calls for more vaccination centres.

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously PM Modi Calls for more vaccination centres....

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorise the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional, when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorise a method of capture...

States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests; RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing: PM.

States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021