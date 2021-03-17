Quint Digital bags Google contract to fact-check misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine in India

Quint Digital bags Google contract to fact-check misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine in IndiaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:28 IST
Quint Digital Media on Wednesday said it has been awarded a contract by tech giant Google to help fact-check misinformation about the COVID-19 immunization process in the country.
Quint Digital, however, did not share the value of the contract.
''The company has been awarded a contract by Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd to support journalistic efforts to fact-check misinformation about the COVID-19 immunization process in India,'' Quint Digital said in a regulatory filing.
Google in its blog said this initiative (contract), is part of the USD 3 million Open Fund launched by Google News Initiative in January.
''The rapid nature of the COVID-19 vaccine development process and the great anxiety caused by the pandemic have made the topic of vaccination particularly susceptible to misinformation. ''Journalists can play a fundamental role in supporting an evidence-based discourse by listening to their audiences' concerns and providing corrective information about misconceptions that circulate online and offline. To support this work, the Google News Initiative launched a USD 3 million Open Fund in January,'' Google said.
''Today, we are announcing the 11 projects that were selected through an extensive review process that included a 17-person project team and an expert jury reviewing the highest-scoring applicants,'' it added. Quint Digital Media is among 11 recipients of the contract across the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.
New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.
Ramesh Pokhriyal to inaugurate 29th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair on March 5
New Delhi Municipal Council ranked top on government's 'Municipal Performance Index' in less than million population category.
New Delhi World Book Fair to be held virtually from March 6-9