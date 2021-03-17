Left Menu

Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports -minister

On travel, in particular, Kwarteng said that any policy needed to be driven by the data. "We are having debates, discussions about travel...but I think what we also have to do is be driven by the data, we've got to see how coronavirus develops," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:34 IST
Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports -minister

Britain is looking at the idea of vaccine passports and discussing the best way to proceed in terms of fairness, said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng. P&O Cruises said earlier on Wednesday that it would only accept as passengers those who have had the vaccine for trips around the UK this summer, sparking a fresh debate on the issue.

"We are discussing what the best way to proceed is," Kwarteng told the BBC when asked about the fairness of non-vaccinated people being denied access to hospitality, entertainment, and travel. On travel, in particular, Kwarteng said that any policy needed to be driven by the data.

"We are having debates, discussions about travel...but I think what we also have to do is be driven by the data, we've got to see how coronavirus develops," he said. Rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in some parts of Europe could derail the UK plans to re-open international travel routes from mid-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'SNL' ropes in Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya as show hosts

The much-loved American comedy show Saturday Night Live has added Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to the roster of its hosts. According to Fox News, the popular show SNL has booked the stars for April 3 and 10, resp...

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously: PM Modi; Calls for more vaccination centres.

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously PM Modi Calls for more vaccination centres....

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorise the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional, when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorise a method of capture...

States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests; RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing: PM.

States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021