Left Menu

Uber must do more on UK minimum wage pledge -union

Following a Supreme Court defeat last month, the Silicon Valley-based company reclassified its more than 70,000 drivers in Britain as workers, meaning they are guaranteed entitlements such as holiday pay. On the minimum wage, which stands at 8.72 pounds ($12.13) per hour for those aged 25 and over, Uber said it would apply "after accepting a trip request and after expenses" and that on average drivers earn an hourly 17 pounds in London.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:46 IST
Uber must do more on UK minimum wage pledge -union
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber drivers in Britain should receive the minimum wage from the time they log on until they log off from the app, two former drivers who led a successful court battle said after the firm granted workers' rights on Wednesday. Following a Supreme Court defeat last month, the Silicon Valley-based company reclassified its more than 70,000 drivers in Britain as workers, meaning they are guaranteed entitlements such as holiday pay.

On the minimum wage, which stands at 8.72 pounds ($12.13) per hour for those aged 25 and over, Uber said it would apply "after accepting a trip request and after expenses" and that on average drivers earn an hourly 17 pounds in London. Drivers will not receive it during the time they spend waiting for a passenger, which can account for as much as a third of the time drivers are behind the wheel with the app turned on, according to several U.S. studies.

James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, the two lead drivers in a 2016 employment tribunal case that Uber unsuccessfully contested all the way to Britain's top court, criticized the move. "Uber drivers will be still short-changed to the tune of 40-50%," they said in a statement released by the App Drivers & Couriers Union.

"Also, it is not acceptable for Uber to unilaterally decide the driver expense base in calculating minimum wage." Uber said it has consulted with thousands of drivers over the last few weeks who do not want to lose the flexibility they enjoy, with the ability to choose "if, when, and where they drive."

Workers are entitled to fewer rights than those classed as employees, who also receive sick pay and parental leave. Uber in California last year pushed and won a similar compromise on drivers' status. The announcement could put pressure on other firms operating in the gig economy, where millions of people tend to work for one or more companies on a job-by-job basis.

"The new phase of our economy should be about protecting workers' rights, driving higher standards, driving new technologies," business minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News. ($1 = 0.7191 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'SNL' ropes in Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya as show hosts

The much-loved American comedy show Saturday Night Live has added Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to the roster of its hosts. According to Fox News, the popular show SNL has booked the stars for April 3 and 10, resp...

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously: PM Modi; Calls for more vaccination centres.

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously PM Modi Calls for more vaccination centres....

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorise the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional, when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorise a method of capture...

States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests; RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing: PM.

States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021