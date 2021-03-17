Left Menu

UK stocks subdued as focus turns to Fed meeting outcome

A spate of volatility in money markets has stoked speculation the Fed may be forced into a technical adjustment to the levers controlling its benchmark interest rate to ensure that it does not fall too low, but few expect the central bank to act on the matter at this week's meeting. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3%, dragged by consumer discretionary and financials stocks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:47 IST
UK stocks subdued as focus turns to Fed meeting outcome
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

British shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged by miners and energy stocks, as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting for clues about interest rates. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1%, with mining stocks, including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP Group, falling between 0.5% and 1%.

Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the laggards. A spate of volatility in money markets has stoked speculation the Fed may be forced into a technical adjustment to the levers controlling its benchmark interest rate to ensure that it does not fall too low, but few expect the central bank to act on the matter at this week's meeting.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3%, dragged by consumer discretionary and financials stocks. Retail investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown rose 3.2%, as it expects its profit for the year ending June 30 to be "modestly" above analyst estimates.

Outsourcer Capita rose 6.3% after its plan to merge multiple businesses into two core operating divisions and to raise 700 million pounds ($973.98 million) from sales of other assets. ($1 = 0.7187 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'SNL' ropes in Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya as show hosts

The much-loved American comedy show Saturday Night Live has added Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to the roster of its hosts. According to Fox News, the popular show SNL has booked the stars for April 3 and 10, resp...

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously: PM Modi; Calls for more vaccination centres.

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously PM Modi Calls for more vaccination centres....

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorise the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional, when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorise a method of capture...

States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests; RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing: PM.

States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021