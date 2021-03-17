Left Menu

Euler Motors raises USD 2.6 mn in Series A funding round

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:48 IST
Euler Motors raises USD 2.6 mn in Series A funding round

Automotive technology start-up Euler Motors on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2.6 million (around Rs 18.8 crore) from new investor ADB Ventures, the venture investing arm of Asian Development Bank and existing investor Blume Ventures.

With this, the company has closed the Series A funding round at USD 9.5 million.

''ADB Ventures' investment in Euler Motors signals a growing market readiness for EV in India. We are delighted and proud that ADB Ventures have chosen Euler Motors as their first investment in an EV company. We believe it is testimony to our execution so far against our defined vision, and the quality of our innovation,'' Euler Motors Founder and Chief Executive Officer Saurav Kumar said in a statement.

Blume Ventures' renewed investment is incredibly valuable and gives the company confidence that it is on the right path, he added.

The company aims to use the funds for the upcoming launch of its three-wheeler cargo vehicle this year, and support market expansion in India to cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune – in addition to Delhi NCR.

The latest round follows a capital infusion of USD 4 million led by its existing investors - Inventus Capital and Jetty Ventures – announced earlier this month. With this, Euler Motors has raised a total of USD 11.6 million since its inception in 2018.

Investors include ADB Ventures, Blume Ventures, Inventus Capital, Jetty Ventures, US-based Emergent Ventures, Andrew Lee, Sujeet Kumar, Cofounder, Udaan, and Srinivas Anumolu & K Ganesh from Growth Story. PTI MSS SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea seeking direction on farmers' issues regarding forcible land acquisition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti BBBSS, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to ensure equal opportunity of dialogue and of being heard in connection with farmers ...

PM Modi calls for ramping up testing in smaller towns, cautions against spread of Coronavirus in villages.

PM Modi calls for ramping up testing in smaller towns, cautions against spread of Coronavirus in villages....

'SNL' ropes in Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya as show hosts

The much-loved American comedy show Saturday Night Live has added Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to the roster of its hosts. According to Fox News, the popular show SNL has booked the stars for April 3 and 10, resp...

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously: PM Modi; Calls for more vaccination centres.

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously PM Modi Calls for more vaccination centres....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021