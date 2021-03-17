Left Menu

ICRA upgrades long-term debt rating of Muthoot Finance to AA-plus

ICRA has upgraded its ratings on long-term debt facilities of Muthoot Finance from AA to AA-plus with a stable outlook.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 14:01 IST
ICRA upgrades long-term debt rating of Muthoot Finance to AA-plus
The rating upgrade will enable the company to raise more long-term debt funds.. Image Credit: ANI

ICRA has upgraded its ratings on long-term debt facilities of Muthoot Finance from AA to AA-plus with a stable outlook. The rating upgrade factors in sustained healthy financial performance of Muthoot Finance along with scale-up in overall portfolio which is largely led by gold loans business.

The company's gold loan book has more than doubled over the last five years to Rs 49,622 crore as in December 2020 and accounted for 90 per cent of its overall consolidated portfolio. The credit costs in gold loan business have been under control which uplifts consolidated earnings performance. ICRA expects Muthoot Finance's consolidated earnings performance to remain healthy.

Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said: "With this rating upgrade from ICRA, Muthoot Finance has crossed a major milestone of AA-plus credit rating from two rating agencies, the earlier being from CRISIL. It is a recognition of its market leadership position in gold loan industry as well as strong financial position." Muthoot said the achievement is on standalone basis without any parental support factored in rating. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea seeking direction on farmers' issues regarding forcible land acquisition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti BBBSS, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to ensure equal opportunity of dialogue and of being heard in connection with farmers ...

PM Modi calls for ramping up testing in smaller towns, cautions against spread of Coronavirus in villages.

PM Modi calls for ramping up testing in smaller towns, cautions against spread of Coronavirus in villages....

'SNL' ropes in Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya as show hosts

The much-loved American comedy show Saturday Night Live has added Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to the roster of its hosts. According to Fox News, the popular show SNL has booked the stars for April 3 and 10, resp...

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously: PM Modi; Calls for more vaccination centres.

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously PM Modi Calls for more vaccination centres....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021