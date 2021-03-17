Dr Kavita Bhat Kumar was awarded in the category of Excellence in Clinical Dentistry & best Practising Dentist in the 5th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV Media): The 5th Edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021. It witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentists, hospitals and institutions, recognizing their extraordinary contribution during Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors and in the healthcare industry for many years. Dr Kavita Bhat Kumar was awarded Best Practicing Dentist & For Excellence in Clinical Dentistry for her outstanding work in the field of dentistry.

A total of 80+ doctors, dentists and bureaucrats from various cities and states were felicitated and honoured in their respective fields. The event was organized by the Pune-based research organization "International Research Organization for Life and Health Sciences" founded and headed by Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, CEO, IROLHS. The event was graced by guests ranging from Bollywood celebrities to several VVIPs. To list a few who were present are Johnny Lever - Legendary Indian Bollywood Comedian, Ali Khan (Bollywood Actor and Social Worker), Anant Jog (Bollywood Actor) along with Surekha Dugge, Additional S.P, Maharashtra Police,

Other top bureaucrats present were Dr Sagar Doifode, IAS Officer, District Collector, Doda Jammu, Dr Megha Bhargava, IRS - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Government of India, along with Miss Prabha Shah, IAS officer, Deputy Director, Industrial corridor, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India and Dr Ujjwalkumar Bhimrao Chavhan, IRS officer, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. Dr Kavita Bhat Kumar has done exemplary service to the community as a dentist and a clinician in her career spanning 26 years. Dr Kavita Bhat Kumar is an innovator and a thought leader. She has occupied various positions in the Indian Dental Association. She has undergone extensive training in the technical aspects of Aesthetic dentistry from Germany. She has taken special training in soft tissue and hard tissue lasers from the University of Bonn, GERMANY. She also holds a diploma in healthcare management from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Dr Kavita Bhat Kumar believes that beautiful smiles can only begin with good oral health. Her passion for treating patients and eliminating pain and disease from the mouth has helped her spread confident smiles across 3 generations. Her practice, DESIGNER SMILES Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Vile parle East, Mumbai is ISO 9008-2015 certified and provides the highest standards of dental care with the most stringent hygiene protocol. She has an expert team of specialists to provide comprehensive care from preventive to curative all under one roof. Dr Kavita is a proponent of Preventive dentistry. She says "We often hear about smile makeovers and tooth replacement with implants, etc. But no one is talking about preventing dental disease. A regular visit to the dentist can help diagnose problems early and treat them without injections, pain or surgeries. The corona pandemic has made all of us aware of the importance of health and immunity.

A proper masticatory ( chewing ) system is essential to eat healthily and thereby improve immunity. Research suggests that gum disease is associated with higher ICU admission, need for assisted ventilation and morbidity in Covid 19 patients. Something as simple as good oral hygiene habits and professional cleaning in the dental clinic twice a year can help prevent gum disease. Her mission for 2021 is to spread this message of preventive dental care as much as possible. Dr Kavita Bhat Kumar is known among her patients for 'Painless dentistry'. She combines various different anaesthesia techniques along with Low-Level Laser Therapy to render treatment completely painless. She believes in providing anxiety-free treatment to her patients with the help of a relaxing ambience, soft music, soothing fragrance and a personal touch.

