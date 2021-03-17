Auto component maker SKF India has expanded its product portfolio in the domestic market with the addition of three new aftermarket products for two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments. These products, which include chain and sprockets (a gear-shaped part) for 2-wheeler, timing belts, and steering and suspension systems for 4-wheelers are created to address the changing demand of customers across sectors, SKF India said in a release.

Designed to support the enhanced performance needs, these new aftermarket products come with world class quality and aim to deliver great reliability and durability to vehicle owners of both two and four wheeler category, said S Venkat Subramaniam, director automotive business, SKF India Ltd. * * * * * * Vardhman Health Specialities forays into adult immunisation New Delhi: Vardhman Health Specialities on Wednesday announced its foray into the 'adult immunisation' segment and said it plans to grow this as a distinct category and market in India.

Advertisement

VHS LogiTech, through which the adult immunisation business will be conducted, has already invested over Rs 15 crore in the new division, Vardhman Health Specialities (VHS Group) said in a statement. ''We are happy to be leveraging our experience and expertise in this industry to pioneer this effort and increase adult immunisation for some of the fast growing diseases in India,'' VHS Group Chairman J B Chowhan said.

The COVID 19 pandemic has in a very unexpected and sharp manner brought the spotlight to lack of awareness of the importance and availability of adult vaccines in India, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)