Left Menu

UK stocks subdued ahead of Fed policy meeting outcome

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:01 IST
UK stocks subdued ahead of Fed policy meeting outcome

British shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged by miners and energy stocks, as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting to get cues about interest rates. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4%, with mining stocks, including Rio Tinto, Anglo American , and BHP Group, falling between 0.5% and 1%.

Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the laggards. "It's all about the central banks, as we wait for the next move in the bond markets which is the driver," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

"The Fed for sure doesn't want the yield to be higher, so they might come out with some control mechanism but I think they will hold until if and when the yields spike higher." The FTSE 100 has rebounded more than 38% from a coronavirus-driven crash last year, but the pace of gains has slowed recently on fears a vaccine-led economic recovery could lead to higher inflation.

A spate of volatility in money markets has stoked speculation that Fed policymakers might be forced into a technical adjustment to the levers controlling its benchmark interest rate to ensure that it does not fall too low, but few expect them to act on the matter at this week's meeting. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.7%, dragged by consumer discretionary and industrials stocks.

Retail investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown rose 1.1%, as it expects its profit for the year ending June 30 to be "modestly" above analyst estimates. Outsourcer Capita rose 4.8%, after it said it plans to merge multiple businesses into two core operating divisions and raise 700 million pounds ($973.98 million) from other assets' sales.

Upper Crust owner SSP shed 5.3%, after it warned that revenue from its train and bus station businesses would not recover to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. ($1 = 0.7187 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to allow Hinkley reactors where cracks found to restart

Britain will allow two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point where cracks were found to resume limited operations ahead of their scheduled closure in 2022, the sectors regulator said on Wednesday.Operated by Frances EDF, the two reactors at Hin...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Brazilian and Australian regulators maintained their recommendations to continue rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite many European nations pausing its use, while global health experts came under increasing pressure to clear up questi...

Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala on April 12

Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant next month will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.Abdul Wahab of the IUML, K K Ragesh of the CPI-M and Vayalar Ravi of the Congress are retiring on ...

India, Bangladesh to expand cooperation in river pollution mitigation, flood management

India and Bangladesh have agreed to expand cooperation across the entire gamut of water resources issues, including a framework for sharing of river waters, mitigation of pollution, riverbank protection, flood management, basin management, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021