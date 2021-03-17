DLF plans to raise up to Rs 500 cr via NCD issue

Realty firm DLF plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors. In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that a finance committee, constituted by the board of directors, on Wednesday approved the company's proposal. The panel gave nod to ''issuance of secured rated listed redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs) at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent with an aggregate principal amount of up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors.'' The company did not disclose where it will utilise the proceeds of the proposed issue.

