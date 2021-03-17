Left Menu

DLF plans to raise up to Rs 500 cr via NCD issue

The panel gave nod to issuance of secured rated listed redeemable non convertible debentures NCDs at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent with an aggregate principal amount of up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors. The company did not disclose where it will utilise the proceeds of the proposed issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:22 IST
DLF plans to raise up to Rs 500 cr via NCD issue

Realty firm DLF plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors. In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that a finance committee, constituted by the board of directors, on Wednesday approved the company's proposal. The panel gave nod to ''issuance of secured rated listed redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs) at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent with an aggregate principal amount of up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors.'' The company did not disclose where it will utilise the proceeds of the proposed issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Sickening', 'hate crime': Hollywood celebs react to Georgia massage parlour shootings

Several Hollywood celebrities, including Steven Yeun, Mindy Kaling, Simu Liu, and Lulu Wang, have condemned the shootings in two massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs, left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent...

UK to allow Hinkley reactors where cracks found to restart

Britain will allow two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point where cracks were found to resume limited operations ahead of their scheduled closure in 2022, the sectors regulator said on Wednesday.Operated by Frances EDF, the two reactors at Hin...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Brazilian and Australian regulators maintained their recommendations to continue rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite many European nations pausing its use, while global health experts came under increasing pressure to clear up questi...

Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala on April 12

Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant next month will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.Abdul Wahab of the IUML, K K Ragesh of the CPI-M and Vayalar Ravi of the Congress are retiring on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021