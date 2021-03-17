Left Menu

Uber under pressure on UK minimum wage in test of gig economy

Following a UK Supreme Court defeat last month, the Silicon Valley-based company reclassified its more than 70,000 drivers in Britain as workers, meaning they are guaranteed entitlements such as holiday pay. On the minimum wage, which stands at 8.72 pounds ($12.13) per hour for those aged 25 and over, Uber said it would apply "after accepting a trip request and after expenses" and that on average drivers earn an hourly 17 pounds in London.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:30 IST
Uber under pressure on UK minimum wage in test of gig economy
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Uber drivers in Britain should receive the minimum wage for the whole time they are logged on to the app, two former drivers said on Wednesday after winning a court battle that could reshape the gig economy. Following a UK Supreme Court defeat last month, the Silicon Valley-based company reclassified its more than 70,000 drivers in Britain as workers, meaning they are guaranteed entitlements such as holiday pay.

On the minimum wage, which stands at 8.72 pounds ($12.13) per hour for those aged 25 and over, Uber said it would apply "after accepting a trip request and after expenses" and that on average drivers earn an hourly 17 pounds in London. Drivers will not receive it during the time they spend waiting for a passenger request, which can account for as much as a third of the time drivers are behind the wheel with the app turned on, according to several U.S. studies.

James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, the two lead drivers in a 2016 employment tribunal case that Uber unsuccessfully contested all the way to Britain's top court, criticized the move. "Uber drivers will be still short-changed to the tune of 40-50%," they said in a statement released by the App Drivers & Couriers Union.

"Also, it is not acceptable for Uber to unilaterally decide the driver expense base in calculating minimum wage." GIG ECONOMY SHAKE-UP?

Uber said it has consulted with thousands of drivers over the last few weeks who do not want to lose the flexibility they enjoy, with the ability to choose "if, when, and where they drive." Workers are entitled to fewer rights than those classed as employees, who also receive sick pay and parental leave. Uber in California last year pushed and won a similar compromise on drivers' status.

Uber has faced opposition from traditional taxi operators and unions who criticized the app for undercutting existing players, leading to protests and regulatory and legal challenges which have forced the company to pull out of some markets. France's top court in 2020 recognized the right of an Uber driver to be considered an employee while European Union regulators are considering new rules to protect gig economy workers.

Many cases involving workplace rights have taken years to work their way through the courts as they are subject to appeals. Drivers in the British litigation were working for Uber during "any period when the driver was logged into the Uber app within the territory in which the driver was licensed to operate and was ready and willing to accept trips," according to a Supreme Court press summary.

Farrar suggested there may be more legal action over the issue. Uber has cited in court the risk of drivers logging into multiple apps. Uber's announcement could also put pressure on other firms operating in the gig economy, where millions of people tend to work for one or more companies on a job-by-job basis.

Rival taxi service Addison Lee and food delivery firm Deliveroo, which is due to float soon, have both been subject to legal action over workplace rights. "The new phase of our economy should be about protecting workers' rights, driving higher standards, driving new technologies," business minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News.

($1 = 0.7191 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Sickening', 'hate crime': Hollywood celebs react to Georgia massage parlour shootings

Several Hollywood celebrities, including Steven Yeun, Mindy Kaling, Simu Liu, and Lulu Wang, have condemned the shootings in two massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs, left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent...

UK to allow Hinkley reactors where cracks found to restart

Britain will allow two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point where cracks were found to resume limited operations ahead of their scheduled closure in 2022, the sectors regulator said on Wednesday.Operated by Frances EDF, the two reactors at Hin...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Brazilian and Australian regulators maintained their recommendations to continue rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite many European nations pausing its use, while global health experts came under increasing pressure to clear up questi...

Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala on April 12

Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant next month will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.Abdul Wahab of the IUML, K K Ragesh of the CPI-M and Vayalar Ravi of the Congress are retiring on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021