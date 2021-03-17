Iceland opens borders for vaccinated visitors to boost tourism

Iceland will this week open its borders to all visitors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 without mandatory testing or quarantine, as it hopes more tourists will help revive its coronavirus-hit economy. "The Icelandic government has announced that all those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures, such as testing and quarantine," the government said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The North Atlantic country, which will become one of the first countries to open its borders since the beginning of the pandemic, had until now allowed vaccinated visitors from EU countries to enter without restrictions. "From 18 March this exemption will apply to citizens outside the Schengen area, including the UK and USA," it said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)