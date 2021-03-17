SILA Solutions sees an increment of 20-30 percent in real estate prices in Alibaugh from pre-Covid levels

Value of land in Alibaug has appreciated over 5 times in past decade Mumbai, March 17, 2021: Sahil Vora and Rishabh Vora promoted SILA SOLUTIONS, a leading real estate company with operations in over 75 cities and managing 60+ million square feet of assets, has reinforced the growing demand of Alibaug as a lucrative residential real estate destination – particularly for those eyeing investments. Alibaug has been a sought-after real estate destination, with prices in most villages in Alibaug surging nearly 20% to 30% compared to the pre-pandemic levels. Also, the value of land in Alibaug has appreciated over 5x times in the past decade, reflecting the strong demand in the neighbourhood. SILA SOLUTIONS, which is constructing over 200,000 square feet of projects in Alibaug and has established a local office and infrastructure since 2017, believes the time to invest in Alibaug is now. The new RORO service – a 12-month ‘roll on roll off’ ferry service from Mumbai to Mandwa – is also serving as a catalyst for Mumbaikars to eye potential investments in Alibaug for residential real estate. “Alibaug is witnessing a major demand for real estate investments. Alibaug is an aspirational destination for many Mumbaikars and offers a huge potential for good capital growth in the next few years. It gives buyers a sense of space, community and disconnection from the Maximum City – this is one luxury that most will be willing to invest in over the coming years,” said Sahil Vora, Founder of SILA SOLUTIONS. The constantly improving social infrastructure, restaurants, stores and not to miss, the two-day Amazon delivery in Alibaug is also fuelling the demand, Sahil added. In his comments, Rishabh Vora, Co-Founder & CEO, SILA SOLUTIONS, said: “Compared to the middle of 2020, when the sentiment was down, there has been a positive trend over the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, with a number of serious buyers registering properties in Alibaug. We see increasing interest in prime land and condominiums in the area. In our opinion, the demand for Real Estate in Alibaug will definitely sustain in the coming years.” A number of key infrastructure projects are gathering momentum to connect Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Alibaug. Moreover, the voice and data services across all villages in Alibaug are functional, making the Work from Home (WFH) viable, a trend that has caught up since the pandemic started. Also, the village panchayats are also extremely supportive of new developments considering the benefits it is bringing to the local economy through business and employment opportunities. About SILA SOLUTIONS: Sahil Vora and Rishabh Vora promoted SILA SOLUTIONS Solutions is a Real Estate platform with operations in over 75 cities, managing 60+ million square feet of assets. Services include Facility Management, Contracting, Project Management and Real Estate Advisory. Recently, SILA SOLUTIONS has ventured into Real Estate Development, currently constructing over 500,000sqft in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). SILA SOLUTIONS’s clients include leading multinationals, global funds as well as many of India’s Fortune 500 companies across sectors including Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, Commercial and Residential Real Estate. In Alibaug, SILA SOLUTIONS is constructing over 200,000 square feet and has setup a local office and infrastructure since 2017. For more information, please visit www.Sila Solutionsgroup.co.in or email info@Sila Solutionsgroup.co.in. PWR PWR

