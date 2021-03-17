OZiva raises USD 12 mn in Series B funding round

Plant-based nutrition brand OZiva on Wednesday said it has raised USD 12 million (around Rs 87 crore) in a Series B round led by new investor Eight Roads Ventures.

The round also saw participation from F-Prime Capital and existing investor Matrix Partners India, OZiva said in a statement.

Advertisement

The funds will be used to build the team, enter new categories, product development and leverage technology to establish OZiva as a leading consumer health brand in India, it added.

''... we are excited to partner with Eight Roads Ventures in the journey ahead. We will continue to focus on growing our portfolio of clean, plant-based products, expanding into newer categories while also further investing in our technology and R&D efforts,” OZiva Co-founder Aarti Gill said.

In a similar vein, Eight Roads Ventures India Principal Ashish Venkataramani said: ''OZiva's product leadership and technology-first approach around content and community set it apart from others in the market. We're excited to partner with Aarti, Mihir and the team to further build India's leading digital-first consumer health company.” PTI AKT SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)