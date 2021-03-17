Left Menu

Malaysia announces $4.9 bln in fresh stimulus to aid coronavirus recovery

This was the second round of stimulus packages announced this year after a $3.7 billion plan rolled out in January. Last year's stimulus was worth 305 billion ringgit, ranging from cash handouts to wage subsidies and loan moratoria to help the public and businesses weather the impacts of the pandemic.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:08 IST
Malaysia announces $4.9 bln in fresh stimulus to aid coronavirus recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled a fresh round of stimulus on Wednesday, in the hope of breathing life into a pandemic-hit economy that last year saw its worst contraction since the Asian Financial Crisis. Malaysia's economy declined 5.6% in 2020, its worst performance since a 7.4% fall in 1998, as the government imposed strict movement curbs for most of the year to rein in the spread of COVID-19.

Muhyiddin said the government would roll out 20 billion ringgit ($4.86 billion) worth of stimulus packages, including a 11 billion ringgit fiscal injection. "At this stage, the economic recovery strategy will focus on efforts to revitalize and jumpstart the economy," Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

Under the new stimulus plan, the government will raise its national COVID-19 immunization budget to 5 billion ringgit, from the initial 3 billion ringgit laid out in its 2021 budget. The additional funds are expected to help Malaysia reach its target of vaccinating 80% of its 32 million population by December, instead of February next year, Muhyiddin said.

The government will also offer more cash aid, subsidies, matching grants and training for individuals and businesses, while applying movement restrictions only in areas with confirmed coronavirus cases. This was the second round of stimulus packages announced this year after a $3.7 billion plan rolled out in January.

Last year's stimulus was worth 305 billion ringgit, ranging from cash handouts to wage subsidies and loan moratoria to help the public and businesses weather the impacts of the pandemic. ($1 = 4.1190 ringgit) ($1 = 4.1190 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese investor Shunwei Capital exits parent company of Koo

Chinese Venture Capital firm Shunwei Capital has exited Bombinate Technologies, the parent company of Koo, after existing investors and a clutch of prominent individuals bought out its minority stake, the company said on Wednesday.Prominent...

Tunisian leader meets with Libya's new government in Tripoli

Tunisias president met Wednesday with Libyas newly appointed government officials in Tripoli, becoming the first head of state to visit the war-torn country a day after an interim administration took power.President Kais Saied landed in the...

Russia demands Twitter delete MBK media account, news website says

Russia has demanded that Twitter delete the account of MBK media, a news website critical of the Kremlin, for what it said was a violation of Russian law, MBK said on Wednesday. MBK said it was accused of posting content from Open Russia, a...

French court to rule on firefighters accused of raping teen

Frances top court is ruling Wednesday in a case involving three firefighters accused of repeatedly raping a girl when she was between 13 and 15 years old, in a case that has helped fuel efforts to set a legal age of sexual consent.A lower c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021