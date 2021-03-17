IATA appoints Standard Chartered Bank as EasyPay partner

Standard Chartered Bank (StanC) on Wednesday said it has been mandated by IATA to manage the payment flow within the aviation ecosystem under EasyPay.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appointed Standard Chartered Bank as one of its IATA EasyPay service providers in India enabling greater payment flexibility to travel agents, said the lender in a release. IATA EasyPay is a new payment method that aids streamline payment flows within the aviation ecosystem.

EasyPay is based on 'pay-as-you-go' and provides a secure alternative to traditional billing and settlement plan payment methods (cash or credit card) which is available to all the IATA accredited agents in India. The lender said it has been investing heavily in innovating and enhancing its digital capacities.

The Application Programme Interface (API) based EasyPay will identify the travel agents who make the payments in a dedicated IATA EasyPay account with Standard Chartered Bank, India, and release the tickets to the agents in real-time. This option is a voluntary program, which for some agents may eliminate or reduce the need for issuing bank guarantees to secure the tickets and facilitate seamless settlement of funds, said the lender.

''The bank has been driving innovation and co-creating digital solutions to improve client experience. This partnership with IATA will allow greater payment flexibility to travel agents by allowing them to continue with their existing banking relationship while making payments through Standard Chartered Bank to airlines with ease and convenience,'' said Apurva Jain, Head, Cash Products and Transaction Banking, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.

Amitabh Khosla, IATA's Country Director for India, Nepal, and Bhutan welcomed Standard Chartered Bank's participation in IATA EasyPay.

It is supporting India's travel agents with a new payment option, providing greater flexibility to the community, he said.

