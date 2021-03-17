Broadband subscribers up 1.3 pc to 75.7 crore: TRAI

The number of broadband subscribers increased from 74.74 crores in December-end to 75.76 crores in January-end, marking a growth rate of 1.36 percent, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on Wednesday. The top five service providers constituted 98.84 percent market share are Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (41.29 crores), Bharti Airtel (18.46 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.27 crore), BSNL (2.66 crores), and Atria Convergence (18 lakh).

TRAI said the number of telephone subscribers increased from 117.38 crores at end of December 2020 to 118.34 crores at end of January 2021. Urban telephone subscriptions increased from 64.79 crores in December to 65.32 crores in January. The rural subscriptions also increased from 52.59 crores to 53.01 crores during the same period.

Advertisement

In January, 76.3 lakh subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP). Since the implementation of MNP, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 54.46 crores at the end of December 2020 to 5.52 crores at the end of January 2021. The overall teledensity increased from 86.38 to 87.01. Delhi service area has a maximum teledensity of 274.43 and the Bihar service area has a minimum teledensity of 53.11.

Total wireless subscribers increased from 115.37 crores in December 2020 to 116.34 crores by the end of January 2021, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.84 percent. The wireless teledensity increased from 84.9 at the end of December 2020 to 85.53 at the end of January 2021. The private access service providers held 89.5 percent market share of wireless subscribers while BSNL and MTNL had a market share of only 10.5 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)