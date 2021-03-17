Left Menu

I-T refunds of over Rs 2.04 lakh cr issued so far in FY21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:31 IST
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 2.04 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal year.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 73,607 crore have been issued to over 2.06 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.31 lakh crore issued in 2.21 lakh cases.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 2,04,805 crore to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 15th March,2021,” the department tweeted.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

