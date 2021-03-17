RSS highest decision-making body to discuss expanding work, elect Sarkaryavah during meet on March 19-20

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's highest decision-making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) will meet here on March 19 and 20 to review the functioning of the Sangh, discuss expanding its work in the country and to elect its Sarkaryavah (general secretary).

The ABPS is also likely to discuss the current scenario in the country, a top RSS functionary said when asked if the ongoing protests against farm bills will be discussed at the meet.

Ahead of the meet, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (executive body) meeting will be held on March 17 and 18, in which the agenda of ABPS along with resolutions to be proposed will be decided.

''The ABPS will review the work done in the last 3 years and deliberate on the work to be done in the next 3 years and also discuss on the ways to expand the Sangh's work in the country.'' ''The delegates in the ABPS will also vote for the Sarkaryavah,'' RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (All India Media Head) Arun Kumar told reporters here.

Pointing out that the ABPS-2020 that was to be held here was cancelled due to the Corona pandemic, he said, every year 1,500 delegates are expected at the ABPS, but due to the prevailing situation only 450 are attending this year.

The ABPS 2021 is being held for two days instead of the traditional three days, he added.

RSS has 11 zones called Kshetras which are further organised as 44 working units called Pranths, and many delegates from these Kshetras and Pranths will attend the ABPS online, Sangh officials said.

Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi is the current Sarkaryavah of the RSS and this is fourth term in office, with each term having three years.

Whether he will be seeking another term or not and if any other person is contender for the post will be known only on March 20, when the election happens, official sources said, adding that so far the election of Sarkaryavahs has been unanimous.

RSS Dakshin Kshetra Sahkaryavah N Thippeswamy said, about 289 Akila Bharatiya Pratinidhis (elected representatives) and Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal will take part in the election voting process.

Speaking on the Sangh's work during the pandemic, Kumar said people and volunteers from all walks of life who served society in their own way, came into the contact of the Sangh, and the ABPS will focus on networking with such people and engage them in a constructive way.

ABPS will also deliberate on cultural and social issues.

Responding to a question on RSS' expansion plan, Kumar said, Sangh's thinking is to reach every family.

''Sangh's work has gradually reached every block and cities, at the next level there are 60,000 mandals (with 7-8 villages) and 60,000 bastis (colonies in urban areas) with 10,000 population each.

After reaching mandals and bastis at the next level there are upa-bastis (sub-colonies) with 2,000 population each,'' he said.

''Out of 1,20,000 mandals and basti that are there, we have our reach up to 60,000-65,000 of them, expanding our reach to all the mandals and bastis and further reaching upa-bastis and all the villages, this is our focus,'' he added.

Clarifying that Sangh will not pass any resolutions on political issues during the ABPS, Kumar in response to a question on reservation, amid demands by various communities in Karnataka, said ''The reservation that is provided under the constitution, RSS completely supports it as the Sangh also functions under the constitution.'' He said the RSS stand has been published on www.rss.org and even Sarsanghchalak has specified on the same during his public interactions in the past.

Asked will there be any discussion regarding farm bills during the ABPS, he said, ''...there will be discussions on the current scenario.'' PTI KSU BN BN

