Left Menu

SEZ programme plays critical role in SA's economic recovery

Majola was addressing the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:11 IST
SEZ programme plays critical role in SA's economic recovery
“The efforts of pursuing a coordinated framework through the District Development Model approach has presented an opportunity for the creation of a balanced ecosystem for an integrated development,” Majola said. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister, Fikile Majola says the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) programme will play a critical role in supporting the implementation of South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

"The SEZ programme is at the core of the reimagined industrial strategy, which is purposefully structured to stimulate local and foreign direct investments. The SEZs are also going to play an important role in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement as we position our country to become a vibrant manufacturing hub of the African Continent," Majola said.

Majola was addressing the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour on Tuesday.

The Deputy Minister briefed Parliament on the progress of the implementation of the Special Economic Zones and the Industrial Parks Revitalisation Programmes which are both driven by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Majola also noted that the implementation process of the SEZ programme requires collaborative efforts from all spheres of government to ensure that the roll-out of the programme is efficient, integrated and well-coordinated.

"It is only through cooperation at national, provincial and local government levels that we can successfully build an inclusive economy. Inter-governmental relations, both horizontally and vertically, are important in us achieving the set objectives of the reimagined industrial strategy.

"The efforts of pursuing a coordinated framework through the District Development Model approach has presented an opportunity for the creation of a balanced ecosystem for an integrated development," Majola said.

The Deputy Minister further commended the implementation of the new integrated approach of ensuring that national, provincial and local government work together and share responsibility for the implementation of the SEZ programme is bearing fruit.

He said the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone clearly illustrated the positive impact of the implementation of this approach.

"The success of the Tshwane Automotive SEZ has reignited the desire and the vision to turn the Gauteng city-region into a single multi-tier and integrated SEZ. This is one of our recent shining examples of successful SEZs, joining the likes of Coega, Dube Trade Port and East London SEZ," Majola said.

The department's presentation to the committee showed that, despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economies throughout the world, the value of private investments in South African SEZs increased by R1.8 billion in March 2019 to R17.7 billion in March 2020.

It is expected that the number and value of operational investments will also increase by almost R10 billion when the next financial year ends.

Special Economic Zones offer various incentives such as reduced corporate tax rates, VAT and customs relief, building allowances and an employment tax incentive.

SEZs are defined as a geographically designated area of a country set aside for specifically targeted economic activities, which are then supported through special arrangements and support systems to promote industrial development.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HFCL wins Rs 221 crore order from UP Metro Rail Corporation

Telecom equipment major HFCL has won a Rs 221 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Kanpur Metro corridor one and two and Agra Metro corridor one projects. The company will set up telecommunication systems for 32.4 km of...

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'

President Joe Biden says that it will be tough for the US to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but that the complete drawdown wont take much longer.The deadline to end Americas longest war six weeks from now was set ...

On March 15, 8.34 million COVID vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36 pc of doses: Govt.

On March 15, 8.34 million COVID vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36 pc of doses Govt....

Toolkit case: HC grants last opportunity to Centre, police to file reply to Disha Ravi's plea

The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted last opportunity to the Centre and Delhi Police to file their response on a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi for restraining the police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021