Left Menu

Recovery across Asia's emerging economies to withstand rising US yields: S&P Global Ratings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:26 IST
Recovery across Asia's emerging economies to withstand rising US yields: S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said the recovery across Asia's emerging economies would withstand rising US yields so long as this reflects an improving growth outlook and reflation rather than a monetary shock.

US yields are rising mostly due to expectations of higher growth, rather than fears of imminent tightening, or monetary-policy shock. This time around, initial conditions in Asia are sturdier than they were in 2013, the rating agency said.

It said current account surpluses, low inflation (for the most part), higher real interest rates, and fatter foreign-exchange reserve buffers give regional policymakers more flexibility and should allow central banks to remain focused on supporting recovery.

''The recovery across Asia's emerging economies should withstand rising US yields so long as this reflects an improving growth outlook and reflation rather than a monetary shock,'' S&P Global Ratings Asia-Pacific Chief Economist Shaun Roache.

The US-based agency, however, said that if markets price a policy mistake and US real yields surge higher, risks of a 'taper tantrum' rise, with India and the Philippines most exposed.

In 2013, US yields leaped after the US Federal Reserve indicated it would begin unwinding its quantitative easing program. The resulting panic over rising credit costs led to sharp outflow from emerging markets, including Asia's, and forced central banks to hike interest rates. Since then, S&P said, the central banks in India and Thailand have been more aggressive in building up reserve buffers.

It said the effect of USD 1.9 trillion in stimulus on US inflation and rates remains uncertain and markets can react in a non-linear way if inflation expectations surge above central bank targets an imminent tightening is priced in. ''In this case, we may see real yields (rather than inflation expectations) jump and the US dollar appreciate at the same time. In our view, this would trigger disorderly capital outflows from Asia's emerging markets. India and the Philippines are the most vulnerable at the current juncture,'' S&P added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Scotland left frustrated by narrow Six Nations defeats

Two narrow defeats in the Six Nations have left Scotland frustrated but they are determined to show their win over England at the start of this years tournament was no fluke, flanker Jamie Ritchie said on Wednesday. Scotland have followed t...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 17

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington------------------------------------------------------------------ T...

DCW seeks report over woman's death after son's slap

The Delhi Commission for Women has sought a report from police over the death of a 76-year-old woman after she was allegedly slapped by her son following an argument.Taking suo-motu cognisance of the incident, the DCW sent a notice to the B...

NC women wing launches membership drive across Jammu

The National Conference women wing on Wednesday kick-started a membership drive at party headquarters here to mobilise women at micro-level to strengthen and expand secular and progressive space in Jammu province.The women wing has decided ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021