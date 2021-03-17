Left Menu

HFCL wins Rs 221 crore order from UP Metro Rail Corporation

Telecom equipment major HFCL has won a Rs 221 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Kanpur Metro (corridor one and two) and Agra Metro (corridor one) projects.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:27 IST
The company has manufacturing facilities at Solan, Goa and Chennai. Image Credit: ANI

Telecom equipment major HFCL has won a Rs 221 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Kanpur Metro (corridor one and two) and Agra Metro (corridor one) projects. The company will set up telecommunication systems for 32.4 km of Kanpur Metro and 14 km of Agra Metro. These will be completed in the next 33 months.

Before this, HFCL successfully executed telecommunication networks for rail projects with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd for eastern as well as western dedicated freight corridors and international Metro Rail projects in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Mauritius. The construction of Agra Metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020. The Agra Metro will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with the city's other transport nodes like railway station and bus stands.

On the other hand, civil construction works of Kanpur Metro's priority corridor from IIT to Motijheel was awarded last year and is being executed at a brisk pace since unlockdown. "HFCL will design, manufacture and install telecommunication systems for Kanpur Metro and Agra Metro that will boost smart rail connectivity of citizens and travellers in these important cities and make them future ready," said Managing Director Mahendra Nahata.

HFCL (earlier known as Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd) reported a consolidated income for 9M FY21 at Rs 3,044 crore and profit after tax of Rs 160 crore. (ANI)

