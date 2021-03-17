Left Menu

Malaysian court grants AirAsia X restraining order against potential legal action

The airline has been trying for months to restructure 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.57 billion) of debt into 200 million ringgit of debt. More than a dozen creditors have filed to intervene in its proposed court-supervised restructuring, with lessor BOC Aviation Ltd and airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd arguing that AAX is "hopelessly insolvent".

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:47 IST
Malaysian court grants AirAsia X restraining order against potential legal action

The Malaysian High Court on Wednesday granted budget airline AirAsia X Bhd a three-month restraining order against any legal proceedings that may be filed against it, which could have slowed down its debt restructuring process. "The restraining order allows the creditors an opportunity for amicable deliberation on the proposed debt restructuring without extraneous considerations," a filing on the bourse said.

AirAsia X, the long-haul affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd , applied for a restraining order in December, which will serve to restrain any legal proceedings to be initiated against it. The airline has been trying for months to restructure 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.57 billion) of debt into 200 million ringgit of debt.

More than a dozen creditors have filed to intervene in its proposed court-supervised restructuring, with lessor BOC Aviation Ltd and airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd arguing that AAX is "hopelessly insolvent". The court last month ordered the airline to convene separate meetings with its different groups of creditors within six months.

($1 = 4.1190 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan receives second COVID vaccine shipment from China

Pakistan on Wednesday received half a million doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by China.The second consignment of the Sinopharm vaccine was received by Pakistan health officials at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi.Special Assistant t...

White House task force met to discuss Microsoft breech -statement

The White Houses task force to grapple with the recent hack of Microsoft Corps Exchange met this week with representatives of the private sector, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on WednesdayThe group, which met on Mond...

Rugby-Scotland left frustrated by narrow Six Nations defeats

Two narrow defeats in the Six Nations have left Scotland frustrated but they are determined to show their win over England at the start of this years tournament was no fluke, flanker Jamie Ritchie said on Wednesday. Scotland have followed t...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 17

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington------------------------------------------------------------------ T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021