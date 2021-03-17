78.27 lakh domestic air passengers in Feb, 36.71 pc lower than last year: DGCA

Around 78.27 lakh domestic passengers traveled by air in February 2021 which is 36.71 percent lower than the corresponding period last year, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 77.34 lakh people traveled by air within the country in January.

While IndiGo carried 42.38 lakh passengers in February, a 54.2 percent share of the total domestic market, SpiceJet flew 9.62 lakh passengers which is a 12.3 percent share of the market, according to data shared by the DGCA.

Air India, GoAir, Vistara, and AirAsia India carried 9.16 lakh, 5.81 lakh, 5.4 lakh, and 5.21 lakh passengers respectively in February, it showed.

The occupancy rate or load factor of the six major Indian airlines was between 67.9 percent and 78.9 percent in February, it stated.

''The passenger load factor in Feb 2021 has shown increasing trend compared to previous month primarily due to the beginning of tourist season,'' the DGCA said.

The occupancy rate at SpiceJet was 78.9 percent in February, the regulator noted.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rates for IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir, Air India, and AirAsia India were 74.4 percent, 73.7 percent, 76.5 percent, 78.3 percent, and 67.9 percent respectively, according to the DGCA.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 80 percent of their pre-COVID-19 domestic flights.

The DGCA data mentioned that in February, IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 94 percent at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

AirAsia India and Vistara were at number two and three positions at these four airports in February with 85.2 percent and 82.9 percent on-time performance respectively, the regulator said.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leaves without pay, and layoffs to tide over the crisis.

