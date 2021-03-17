Left Menu

Recreated version of 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' gains market capital for Saregama Music India

On the 64th year of the original song, Saregama Music, India dropped a recreation of 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si'. The song, which was released on March 2, has garnered more than 12 million views to date and is still one of the top 10 songs in the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:11 IST
Recreated version of 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' gains market capital for Saregama Music India
Official Poster of "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si". Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the 64th year of the original song, Saregama Music, India dropped a recreation of 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si'. The song, which was released on March 2, has garnered more than 12 million views to date and is still one of the top 10 songs in the country. The vocals in the original version of the song are of Kishore Kumar. In the recreated version, Ajay Keswani lends his vocals with Urvashi Rautela as the modern-day depiction of the ever-glorious and ever-graceful Madhubala.

The song is a chartbuster, but to know what went into the filming and creating the new version, we spoke to one of the producers of the recreation, Viral Motani. "I do realise that there has lately been a lot of genuine concerns and questions regarding musicians coming up with remixed versions of classics. All the questions and criticism are well-founded as I believe that any song's essence cannot and should not be taken away from it by any means. We came up with the idea of recreating 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' in January 2020. We had to make sure that we don't tweak it so much that we lose its originality."

The new version has received a lot of coverage and has been a favourite on playlists of individuals and clubs, and other commercial establishments. When asked about any problems they may have faced during the song's recreation and promotion, he said, "It was a tough job considering that Kishore Da has sung the original piece. We couldn't do anything to mess that composition up. Pakkhi Hegde and Manoj Lakhiani are the other two producers of the song, and for a year, we created as many as 18 versions of the song. We just had to be sure about the piece that we would come out with eventually. Initially, we invested in this project and another one ourselves. We need investors who will work with us on such projects. Some investors, from India and other places too, are now showing interest in what we do. It's a success for us and what we are trying to do."

The producers used a rather unique way of song promotion. In Gujarat, they ran an on-ground campaign to make people aware that they are coming out with a new version of the Kishore Da classic, and so far, the results are more than positive. Motani and the team have also recreated 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai', a hit from the 90s, which has received an equally positive response and feedback. The objective seems to be pretty straightforward, to be known as 'The Masters of Recreations'. On the financial side, after the release, Saregama Music, it's been reported, has had as many as 927 crores surge in its market capitalisations. On March 1, the MCAP was at 1835 crores, and now it is at 2763 crores. Some reports even suggest that the stock prices of Saregama India climbed as much as 50 per cent on the NSE. The Saregama India stock had risen 5per cent more when filing this report, and the MCAP was at 3030 crores.

"I am happy to know that we were a part of something that was so well received and helped us help Saregama gain in the market. My team members and I hope that this opens up new investor avenues for us and many more like us who want to create new music while respecting and cherishing the classics. We need investors who will work with us on such projects. We plan to go public by 2023 with our production companies, under the titles 'White Billionaire and Beyond Music,' Motani concluded. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India backs AstraZeneca shot as COVID-19 cases hit three-month high

India said on Wednesday its coronavirus immunisation campaign would continue with full rigour despite some concerns in Europe about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine it relies heavily upon as infections hit a three month high. The Europ...

NY state Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

New Yorks state Assembly hired the law firm Davis Polk Wardwell LLP to lead its investigation into Gov Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine announced We...

Pakistan receives second COVID vaccine shipment from China

Pakistan on Wednesday received half a million doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by China.The second consignment of the Sinopharm vaccine was received by Pakistan health officials at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi.Special Assistant t...

White House task force met to discuss Microsoft breech -statement

The White Houses task force to grapple with the recent hack of Microsoft Corps Exchange met this week with representatives of the private sector, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on WednesdayThe group, which met on Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021