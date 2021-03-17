Left Menu

REC to provide Rs 4.33 cr to Tata Memorial Centre for cancer care services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday said it will provide financial assistance of Rs 4.33 crore to Tata Memorial Centre for cancer screening and basic cancer care services in 14 districts of Bihar.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on March 9 between REC Ltd and Tata Memorial Centre.

''REC Ltd through its CSR arm REC Foundation has committed financial assistance of Rs 4.33 crore to Tata Memorial Centre for strengthening cancer screening and basic cancer care services in 14 districts of Bihar as a part of their programme on promoting preventive healthcare,'' it said in a statement.

Under the initiative, nearly 2,000 screening camps for oral, breast and cervical cancer across 14 districts of Bihar, including Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Patna, Gaya, Nalanda and Muzaffarpur will be organised over a period of one year to cover more than 1.50 lakh people.

REC, which comes under the administrative control of the power ministry, is a non-banking financial company focused on the power sector.

