Parliamentary committee express anguish over non-uniformity in flight cancellation charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A parliamentary committee on Wednesday expressed anguish over the lack of uniformity in cancellation charges levied by airlines and said there is a need to prescribe an upper limit.

''Time and again, the committee's attention has been drawn towards the high cancellation charges levied by the private airlines operating in the country,'' the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture said in a report tabled in Rajya Sabha.

''The committee underlines the need for rationalizing the cancellation charges and prescribing an upper limit of cancellation charges that can be collected from the passengers,'' the report noted.

The committee reiterates its recommendation in this regard made in its 276th report, requiring the airlines to restrict not more than 50 percent of the base fare as cancellation charges, it stated.

''The tax on fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to the passengers on cancellation of tickets. The committee hopes that the ministry would be able to persuade the airlines for such rationalization in the interest of the passengers,'' the report stated.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

