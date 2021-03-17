Left Menu

China's Bilibili launches share sale for $3.2 bln Hong Kong listing

The proceeds from the offerings will be used to develop content to generate user growth, the company said, adding that it would trade under the ticker "9626". ($1 = 7.7665 Hong Kong dollars)

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:41 IST
China's Bilibili launches share sale for $3.2 bln Hong Kong listing

Chinese online video site Bilibili Inc launched the share sale for its secondary Hong Kong listing on Wednesday, aiming to raise up to $3.2 billion, as it eyes a return to an exchange closer to home. The company, backed by Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, priced 25 million shares at HK$988 ($127.21) per share.

Bilibili, which went public on Nasdaq in March 2018, is among more than dozen U.S.-listed Chinese firms to carry out a "homecoming listing" since Alibaba began the trend two years ago, following heightened tensions with the former U.S. government under President Donald Trump. Peer Baidu Inc is set to raise $3.08 billion in a secondary listing at Hong Kong, it said earlier on Wednesday.

The online platform over the past year has expanded from featuring animation videos to documentaries, e-sports, and music videos, attracting more than 202 million monthly active users. The proceeds from the offerings will be used to develop content to generate user growth, the company said, adding that it would trade under the ticker "9626".

($1 = 7.7665 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Surrendered Naxal deposes in case against 'Maoist' couple

A 32-year-old surrendered Naxal deposed before a court here on Wednesday in the ongoing trial against Maoists Arun Bhelke and his wife Kanchan Nanavare, who died at a hospital earlier this year.The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested ...

BJP wheelchair rally in city

BJP took out a rally in the city on Wednesday with five of its members in wheelchairs apparently mocking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has taken to campaigning that way after being injured in Nandigram.The procession moved...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as bond yields jump; Fed meeting in focus

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields spiked ahead of the Federal Reserves policy statement which could provide hints on whether the central bank would raise interest rates sooner than expected.The Dow Jone...

Maha COVID-19 surge: Second wave or ripple, experts weigh in

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in the past few days is not the ripple in the first wave but a mighty scary second wave, a top health official said on Wednesday.Speaking during a discussion on news chann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021