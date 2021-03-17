Left Menu

Coinbase valuation pegged at $68 bln ahead of landmark U.S. listing

A clutch of other crypto firms including Cipher Mining Inc are pushing ahead with listing plans despite regulatory uncertainty. Coinbase, among the most well-known cryptocurrency platforms globally, has registered about 114.9 million shares for its direct listing, according to its latest filing.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:45 IST
Coinbase valuation pegged at $68 bln ahead of landmark U.S. listing

Coinbase Global Inc, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said on Wednesday recent private market transactions had valued the company at around $68 billion this year ahead of a planned stock market listing. The eye-popping valuation underscores how the perceived value of Coinbase has rallied in lock-step with the surge in the price of cryptocurrency bitcoin.

In a regulatory filing, Coinbase said its shares in the private market traded at a weighted average price of $343.58 apiece in the first quarter of 2021 through March 15, up from $28.83 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. That represents a nearly 13-fold jump in its valuation in the space of a few months. According to data platform PitchBook, Coinbase was valued at a shade over $8 billion during its last private fundraise in October 2018.

The latest filing from Coinbase also signals heightened confidence that the landmark listing will be approved by regulators. A successful listing by Coinbase, whose business is primarily focused on digital currencies, would represent a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates vying for endorsement for a sector that has struggled to win the trust of mainstream investors, regulators and the general public.

It could also be seen as a tacit regulatory approval of assets traded on Coinbase's platform. The company has more than 43 million users in more than 100 countries. Coinbase did not indicate in the latest filing if it had received approval from regulators that would allow it to trade cryptocurrencies that have been classified as securities in the United States.

CRYPTO HIGHS San Francisco-based Coinbase's potential listing also comes at a time when the value of bitcoin continues to surge, it hit a record high of $61,781.83 on Saturday. The price of the digital currency has fallen since then as investors consolidated gains and on news of plans by India to ban cryptocurrencies.

A regulatory filing last month, which provided the first detailed look at Coinbase's finances since it was founded in 2012, showed it had swung to a profit last year as bitcoin surged. A clutch of other crypto firms including Cipher Mining Inc are pushing ahead with listing plans despite regulatory uncertainty.

Coinbase, among the most well-known cryptocurrency platforms globally, has registered about 114.9 million shares for its direct listing, according to its latest filing. The low and high sale price per share in the private market was $200.00 and $375.01, respectively, in the first quarter through March 15, Coinbase said.

In December, the company confidentially submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. Coinbase is planning to go public through a direct listing rather than a traditional initial public offering. This means the company is not selling any shares in advance of its market debut, as is the case with IPOs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as bond yields jump; Fed meeting in focus

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields spiked ahead of the Federal Reserves policy statement which could provide hints on whether the central bank would raise interest rates sooner than expected.The Dow Jone...

India backs AstraZeneca shot as COVID-19 cases hit three-month high

India said on Wednesday its coronavirus immunisation campaign would continue with full rigour despite some concerns in Europe about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine it relies heavily upon as infections hit a three month high. The Europ...

Rugby-Scotland left frustrated by narrow Six Nations defeats

Two narrow defeats in the Six Nations have left Scotland frustrated but they are determined to show their win over England at the start of this years tournament was no fluke, flanker Jamie Ritchie said on Wednesday. Scotland have followed t...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 17

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington------------------------------------------------------------------ T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021