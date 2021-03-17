Left Menu

Rail employees advised to convert their debit, ATM cards to RuPay-based cards: Govt to Lok Sabha

The railways has advised its over 12 lakh employees to convert their existing debit or ATM cards to RuPay-based cards, a move aimed at giving fillip to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and the 'Digital India initiative', Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The railways was also facilitating promotion of this move, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Asked whether the railways has advised its 12.54 lakh workforce to convert their debit/ATM cards to RuPay-powered cards, the minister replied,''Yes, sir.'' ''The zonal railways and production units have been asked to facilitate conversion of existing Debit/ATM cards issued to railway employees by banks to the RuPay-based cards in order to give boost under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Digital India initiative'.

''All railways are facilitating the banks in their promotional activities and setting up camps to give wide publicity in this regard to encourage the employees to opt for RuPay cards. Apart from this, State Bank of India has also been advised to replace all existing imprest cards issued to Railway Imprest holders to RuPay-based imprest cards,'' Goyal said.

RuPay is a Indian multinational financial and payment service launched by the National Payments Corporation of India, an umbrella organisation for operating retail payment and settlement systems in the country.

RuPay was created to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision of establishing a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.

