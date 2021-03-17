Left Menu

Iran final report blames air defence operator error for Ukraine plane crash

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:24 IST
Iran's civil aviation body's final report blamed an error by an air defence operator for the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020 that killed 176 people on board, according to a report posted on its website on Wednesday.

"The plane was identified as a hostile target due to a mistake by the air defence operator ... near Tehran and two missiles were fired at it," the report said in its summary.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

