Iran final report blames air defence operator error for Ukraine plane crash

Iran's civil aviation body's final report blamed an error by an air defence operator for the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020 that killed 176 people on board, according to a report posted on its website on Wednesday.

"The plane was identified as a hostile target due to a mistake by the air defence operator ... near Tehran and two missiles were fired at it," the report said in its summary.

