Left Menu

EU chief says AstraZeneca shortfalls slow vaccine campaign

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:32 IST
EU chief says AstraZeneca shortfalls slow vaccine campaign
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

The European Union's chief executive criticised Anglo-Swedish vaccine-maker AstraZeneca on Wednesday, accusing the embattled pharmaceutical company of delaying Europe's coronavirus vaccination campaign and warning that the EU is weighing export bans to ensure supplies.

"AstraZeneca has unfortunately under-produced and under-delivered, and this painfully, of course, reduced the speed of the vaccination campaign," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

Von der Leyen said the company originally pledged to deliver 90 million doses of its shot in the first three months of 2021, but later said it could only provide 40 million, then more recently only 30 million.

Beyond criticism for its slow deliveries, notably in Europe, AstraZeneca also has had to deal with reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients of its shot, although the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the vaccine is to blame. Several countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain, have suspended its use.

The EU's drug regulator insisted Tuesday that there is "no indication" it does so, and von der Leyen said Wednesday that "I trust AstraZeneca, I trust the vaccines." AstraZeneca's formula is one of three vaccines in use on the continent. But the escalating concern is another setback for the EU's vaccination drive, which has been plagued by shortages and other hurdles and is lagging well behind the campaigns in Britain and the US.

For the second quarter of 2021, van der Leyen said, AstraZeneca will only deliver 70 million doses, less than half of the 180 million it was "contractually obliged to deliver." Two production sites in the UK figure in the EU's advance purchasing agreement drawn up with AstraZeneca, she said, adding: "We're still waiting for doses to come from the UK,'' she said.

Von der Leyen also noted the EU has exported around 41 million vaccine doses to other countries. "But open roads run in both directions, and this is why we need to ensure that there is reciprocity and proportionality," she said.

"If the situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine producing countries dependent on their level of openness," she added, without naming any country.

She said the EU still aims to vaccinate 70% of all adults by September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply

Pakistan on Wednesday received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the countrys total supply to 1 million shots, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.The South Asian nation of 220 million people launched COVID-1...

Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing

President Joe Biden defended his decision to waive any punishment for Saudi Arabias crown prince in the killing of a US-based journalist, claiming that acting against the Saudi royal would have been diplomatically unprecedented for the Unit...

Thailand says USD 11M seized in wildlife trafficking sting

Thailands anti-money laundering authorities said Wednesday they have seized or frozen more than 330 million baht USD 11 million worth of assets in a sting operation against a suspected wildlife trafficking ring. The March 12 operation targe...

Mega vaccination drive to be run every Monday, Tuesday in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that taking cognisance of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the state has already ramped up its COVID-19 management preparations.This includes aggressive surveillance, string...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021